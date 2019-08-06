× Police say search for missing 5-year-old SC girl is now a recovery effort

SUMTER, S.C. — The search for a missing 5-year-old, whose mother was found killed, has shifted to a recovery effort based on information provided Monday night by the suspect, Sumter police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Sumter Police Department officers, assisted by area law enforcement agencies and other resources, searched throughout the night and into Tuesday for the body of Nevaeh Lashy Adams.

The search for Nevaeh began after police were called to Lantana Apartments around 6 p.m. Monday, where the body of her mother, Sharee Bradley, 29, was found inside her apartment by a family member.

The suspect, Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28, was seen fleeing the location. He was later located by police at a residence in a nearby neighborhood and taken into custody.

Police said when they interviewed Johnson, he admitted to killing Nevaeh and Bradley.