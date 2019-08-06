Police chief apologizes after photo of horse-mounted officers leading handcuffed man goes viral

GALVESTON, Texas — Two officers mounted on horseback in Galveston, Texas Saturday led a handcuffed man, accused of trespassing, by a rope through the streets downtown, according to a Galveston Police Department news release.

Police officers arrested Donald Neely, who is Black, for trespassing, handcuffed him, attached a rope to the handcuffs and led him through the streets of Galverston on mounted horses. All as though they were slave masters, and he were their slave. https://t.co/G0ryVdi8Mj — Rebecca J. Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) August 6, 2019

After the photos of the man, Donald Neely, 43, being led to a mounted patrol staging area went viral on social media, Galveston’s police chief apologized.

Police Chief Vernon Hale responded to the controversy Monday in a statement which reads: “Although this is a trained technique and best practice in some scenarios, I believe our officers showed poor judgment in this instance and could have waited for a transport unit at the location of the arrest. My officers did not have any malicious intent at the time of the arrest, but we have immediately changed the policy to prevent the use of this technique and will review all mounted training and procedures for more appropriate methods.”

Neely is free on bond.