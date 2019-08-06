Person shot, killed outside BJ’s Restaurant at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem

Posted 4:19 pm, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 05:32PM, August 6, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- One person was shot and killed outside BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse in Winston-Salem on Tuesday afternoon, according to Winston-Salem police.

Winston-Salem police came to the restaurant at 3:41 p.m. after a reported shooting.

Officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim was treated but later died.

Winston-Salem police said based on preliminary information, an argument broke out amongst a group of people in the parking lot outside the restaurant and at some point the victim was shot.

All the people involved in the argument are with the police as officers conduct interviews.

Google Map for coordinates 36.071691 by -80.302812.

192 Hanes Mall Cir, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

