Over 50 wild animals kept in NC woman’s home euthanized

Posted 1:02 pm, August 6, 2019, by

(Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. — Thirty-nine opossums, seven raccoons, five gray squirrels and a mourning dove were euthanized by wildlife officials after being removed from a woman’s home in Durham last week, according to court documents, the News & Observer reports.

Kimberly Childress was suspected of violating her permits for holding and rehabilitating wild animals, so N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission responded to her home on Aug. 1.

A search warrant said that opossums and raccoons were “running freely around her house in the same proximity of domesticated animals.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.