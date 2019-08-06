× Over 50 wild animals kept in NC woman’s home euthanized

DURHAM, N.C. — Thirty-nine opossums, seven raccoons, five gray squirrels and a mourning dove were euthanized by wildlife officials after being removed from a woman’s home in Durham last week, according to court documents, the News & Observer reports.

Kimberly Childress was suspected of violating her permits for holding and rehabilitating wild animals, so N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission responded to her home on Aug. 1.

A search warrant said that opossums and raccoons were “running freely around her house in the same proximity of domesticated animals.”