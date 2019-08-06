Officers to hit the streets for National Night Out on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. — It's a night out to keep crime out.

National Night Out events are happening all over the Piedmont Triad and the country tonight in an effort to bring people together and make communities safer.

Police and Highway Patrol troopers are planning to head into four Lexington neighborhoods tonight for some food, games and fun.

Those events are at Washington Park, Grimes Park, Green Needles Park and Thomason Street.

You can find the events closest to you by contacting your local police department through a non-emergency line.

Lt. B.J. Daniels of the Lexington Police Department tells us why events like this are important.