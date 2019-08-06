Man charged after fiancée says he punched her son with special needs in Randleman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- A Randleman mom is outraged after she says she caught her fiancé punching her son with special needs.

Randolph County deputies charged Christopher Cain with assault on an individual with a disability Monday.

"You could hear the blows. It's not like it was a simple slap or something. I can't even watch it anymore," said Tonya Cook, the mother.

Cook's gut instinct made her take action to see if something was going on at home while she wasn't there.

"Something had to be that way for him to be shaking," Cook said.

Her 21-year-old son, Dylan, wasn't acting like himself. He's nonverbal, so she wasn't able to get an answer from him.

"He literally clammed up and put his hands [to] cover his ears. I'm like why is he doing this?" Cook said.

She set up an app and a hidden camera on a spare phone inside of her home to keep an eye on Dylan while Cain was supposed to be taking care of him.

She watched Cain giver her son food and sing to him.

But then she saw something disturbing.

"He got out of the shower with his towel and just walked up to Dylan and just punched him three times," Cook said. "[When I saw it] I dropped to the ground and started crying."

After Cook showed Randolph County deputies the video, they charged Cain.

He was booked in the Randolph County Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.

"I worked with him at Abundant Life. We worked with special needs children and adults," Cook said.

It's something she never could have imagined.

"I thought he loved my kids. I thought he was so good with [Dylan]. He changes his diapers, he does everything I do," Cook said. "Never would I have thought he'd do this to Dylan."

Cook is scared.

"For that one charge you'd think he'd be in jail longer than two hours," Cook said.

She hoped the consequences for this type of abuse would be tougher to protect those most vulnerable.

"He paid $250 to get out, which he had on him at the time. He was out within no time," Cook said. "That is just unbelievable."

Cain's next court date is set for Sept. 9.