× Guilford County District and Superior Courts closed Thursday to honor Judge Tom Jarrell

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Guilford County District and Superior Courts will be closed Thursday to honor Judge Tom Jarrell and to let people attend his funeral, according to Judge Joe Craig.

Jarrell, Guilford County’s chief district court judge, died Saturday night, according to his family.

He was 56 years old.

His death comes after 20 years as a District Court judge. He began serving as the chief District Court judge three years ago.

Before becoming a judge, Jarrell was an attorney in his hometown of High Point and an assistant to the district attorney.

Officials have not released the cause of death.