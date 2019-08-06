DNA test helps FOX8’s Chad Tucker find cousin, reunites sisters who have been apart more than 50 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is something in our DNA that constantly pulls us toward knowing who we are and where we came from.

And for Cindy Cline, there was a hole in her story.

“I was adopted when I was 18 months old,” Cline said. “I was told that my mother was from North Carolina and she couldn't keep me, for some reason, so I was put up for adoption.”

Meanwhile, there had long been a mystery in Chad Tucker’s family. Yes, that Chad Tucker who is always, “Looking for Roy’s Folks,” on FOX8.

That mystery had to do with Cline.

“All we knew was that her name was Cynthia Ann and she was born in June of 1959 and she was given to a family in South Carolina,” Tucker said about Cline.

It was a story they could never get out of Cline’s mother – Chad’s great aunt, Christine Speer – even though the family often tried.

Then, last year, Chad did the, “23&Me,” DNA kit. Not to find Cline but just for fun. And he soon got an email in the 23&Me system.

“And immediately at the top, was this woman who lived in South Carolina,” Tucker said. “And I thought, 'Do I have any family...ohhhh.'”

It was Cline's daughter.

Not only had Cline been looking for her biological family, her only sibling, Angela Kay Clark, was looking for her from her home up north.

“She had been looking for her sister for years and had been running into dead ends. And this DNA test opened up all those questions,” Tucker said.

“I started crying, panicking. 'Is this real?'” Clark said. “'Do I have a sister?' It was unbelievable.”

It was real. Tucker and Cline’s family helped set up that moment when – after more than half a century apart – the two sisters finally met.

“I get out of the car at the hotel and I was telling my daughters, ‘I can't do this,’” Cline said. “I'm like, 'I'm not doing this.'”

Now, Cline wears a necklace that says, “Big Sis,” and Clark wears one that says, “Little Sis.”

“Next day after I found out I had a sister, I went out and bought them,” Clark said.

"Next day after I found out I had a sister, I went out and bought them," Clark said.