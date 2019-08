× Crash shuts down stretch of NC 66 in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A crash in Forsyth County shut down N.C. 66 in both directions, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The crash happened near Burdette Drive.

NCDOT reports the incident began at 12:39 p.m.

The scene is not expected to clear until 5 p.m.