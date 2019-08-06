Box Tops for Education launches scanner app, plans to phase out traditional box tops

Box Tops for Education has entered the digital age.

Historically, families have helped their schools by clipping the Box Tops for Education off of products like cereal boxes and sent them to their school.

Now, however, the program has launched an app designed to eventually replace the old system.

A new smartphone app, simply called “Box Tops for Education,” allows users to scan their receipts whenever they buy participating products at any store. With

each valid receipt scanned, the program donates 10 cents to the school of your choice.

“Eventually the Box Tops program will become digital-only,” the program said in an announcement on the Box Tops for Education website. “Participating brands are starting to change their packaging from a traditional Box Tops clip to the new Box Top label.”

The Box Tops for Education app is available on Apple’s App Store and the Google Play store.