Amazon stock sees longest losing streak in 13 years, Samsung unveils the new Galaxy Watch and more

Posted 10:52 am, August 6, 2019, by

In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Amazon which faces the longest losing streak in stocks in more than a decade, Samsung which unveiled the new Galaxy Watch and a ranking which put North Carolina credit card debt at the 22nd highest in the nation.

