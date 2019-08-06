In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Amazon which faces the longest losing streak in stocks in more than a decade, Samsung which unveiled the new Galaxy Watch and a ranking which put North Carolina credit card debt at the 22nd highest in the nation.
Amazon stock sees longest losing streak in 13 years, Samsung unveils the new Galaxy Watch and more
-
You can now buy a house on Amazon, consumers determine the most ‘patriotic’ brands and more
-
Comcast to open new Universal park called Epic Universe, Netflix works to improve video from viewers on the go and more
-
Amazon files patent for drone home surveillance system, AAA predicts low Independence Day gas prices and more
-
North Carolina’s favorite vegetable, Amazon sued over Alexa recording children and more
-
Facebook co-founder working with government on how to break up Facebook, Wednesday breaks record for most flights in one day and more
-
-
Dow plunges 767 points after China devalues its currency
-
Facebook purges more fake accounts tied to Russia, NC ranks as 31st best state for new college grads and more
-
Today is Amazon Prime Day
-
One-third of Americans say they need a side job to make ends meet, Kroger to sell CBD-infused products and more
-
Many Americans say they’ve had a ‘work spouse,’ gas prices could plunge next week and more
-
-
Amazon says Prime Days were bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined
-
Amazon offers to pay employees to start package delivery businesses, Facebook to increase pay for North American contractors and more
-
Coca-Cola and Pepsi push into energy drink market, Boeing may halt production of 737 Max planes and more