65-year-old Kernersville man arrested after allegedly soliciting sex acts with a child

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A 65-year-old man was arrested after allegedly soliciting sex acts with a minor, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s office.

Randall Keith Epperson, 65, of Kernersville, is charged with soliciting a child by computer and felony dissemination of obscenity. He received a $40,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office began an investigation after Epperson allegedly contacted an undercover officer Thursday to solicit sex acts with a child.

Epperson agreed to meet at a Kernersville restaurant where the undercover officer learned new details about the planned sex acts.

Detectives arrested the man on Monday after searching his home.

Homeland Security Investigations, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Kernersville Police Department assisted in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300.