5-year-old SC girl missing after mother found dead

SUMTER, S.C. — A young girl is missing after her mother was found dead in their apartment Monday, according to police in Sumter, South Carolina.

Police say they are looking for 5-year-old Nevaha Lashy Adams.

At about 6 p.m. Monday, officers responded after a family member found 29-year-old Sharee Bradley dead in her home at Lantana Apartments.

Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28, was allegedly seen fleeing from the home. He is now in custody.

It is unclear what connection if any Johnson may have to the missing child.

Adams is described as standing 4-feet, 3-inches tall and weighing about 50 pounds. She has braided black hair with colored beads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-888-CRIME-SC.