2 arrested, charged after child left in car found dead in South Carolina

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A child in South Carolina died Monday after being left in a car, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, FOX 46 reports.

Rita Pangalangan and Larry King were arrested in connection to the death.

The child was dead when authorities arrived to the scene on the highway around 60 miles from Charleston.

Pangalangan and King are facing charges related to the child’s death.

They are currently in the Colleton County Detention Center where they are waiting for a bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.