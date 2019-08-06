160 new Guilford County teachers take part in annual orientation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- 160 new Guilford County teachers took part in orientation training as part of the district's annual Right Start program. Three weeks before the official start of school, teachers participated in sessions regarding lesson structure and classroom management.

“I do feel like it’s helping me relax a little bit,” said Rickey Burns, who will start his teaching career at Ferndale Middle School. “We do have some general instruction and some curriculum-specific instruction.”

After just a few hours in session, new teachers said they were walking away with valuable lessons.

“Be very interactive and engaging, and change according to the needs of the students,” Vergie Brenson said.

The group included recent graduates and lateral entry teachers making a career switch. Teachers said they discussed resources, including teams to help them for the first year.

“There’s a lot of infrastructure and support including what we’re doing right now, there’s a clear message that the resources are behind you,” Richard Gates said.

“They’re not expecting us to be perfect, but they are going to give us the tools and the framework we need to be as successful as possible,” Burns said.

Training is scheduled to continue until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Guilford County Schools said Tuesday that the district was still looking to hire about 100 more teachers.