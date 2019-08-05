Winston-Salem man wanted after allegedly stabbing 2 High Point women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is wanted after police say he tried to stab two women to death.

At about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report that two women had been stabbed at 113 Edgeworth Street.

At the scene, officers wound a 31-year-old woman from High Point on the ground with a stab wound on the left side of her neck and right side of her lower back.

Officers also found another 31-year-old woman from High Point with a stab wound to the upper left chest and lower left back.

Both women were taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem by EMS with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe both women were trying to sell counterfeit narcotics to a man.

When the man realized the drugs were fake, he became angry. The situation escalated, and Leon E. Ragland, 52, of Winston-Salem, allegedly started stabbing the women.

Officers have obtained a warrant for Ragland's arrest on two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

He is still wanted. Police do not have an image of the suspect and did not provide a description.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Ward at (336) 887-7877 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336)-889-4000.