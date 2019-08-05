Wilmington deputies asking for help in identifying man accused of stealing credit cards

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office wants the public’s help to find and identify a man it says stole and used credit cards at businesses around Wilmington, WECT reports.

Pictures of the man were released Friday on a Facebook post.

The suspect is accused of breaking and entering into vehicles, the post says.

He stole credit cards that he used at Walmart, Lowe’s and several gas stations, according to authorities.

He was driving a 2000-2003 Nissan Maxima with tinted windows, black rims and chrome trim.

