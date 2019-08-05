UNC Charlotte shooting survivor reacts to deadly weekend across the country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The nation is grieving after two mass shootings over the weekend killed 31 people in just 13 hours.

Those feelings of fear and sadness are all too familiar to a college student from High Point.

Tristan Field lived a similar nightmare a few months ago. He's a student at UNC Charlotte and was there when a gunman opened fire in his classroom back in April, killing two students and injuring several others.

"I feel really bad for the people that have to experience what I had to experience. That it's going to stay with them for the rest of their life, just like it's going to stay with me," Field said.

It's a nightmare he wishes no one else has to live through.

"Somewhere something failed. I'm not 100 percent sure what it is or how we can fix it, but something is wrong in this country," Field said.

For survivors like Field, they have to learn to live with the scars.

"Just keep moving forward. Remember the people that you lost, don't forget them, but keep moving forward and try to live your best life. The best that you can," Field said.