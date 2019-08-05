Trampolines being recalled due to injury hazard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission has issued a recall for the Super Jumper 14-foot trampoline.

They are also pulling the 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines that come with enclosures but do not have reinforcement clamps.

The federal agency says the manufacturer has received 97 reports of the trampoline's legs breaking off.

At least four people have been injured so far.

People who bought one of the trampolines should stop using it and contact Super Jumper for a repair kit.

The trampolines were sold online on Amazon, Wayfair, Hayneedle and Overstock's websites.