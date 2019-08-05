Tractor-trailer catches fire during crash; stretch of I-40 west closed in Forsyth County

Posted 6:20 am, August 5, 2019, by

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer caught fire after crashing on Interstate 40 west in Forsyth County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 2:45 a.m., the tractor-trailer, hauling flammable but not hazardous material, ran off the highway, near Lewisville-Clemmons Road, and hit a guard rail.

The rail reportedly ruptured the gas tank, and the tractor-trailer ignited.

An unoccupied car, which was not involved in the wreck, was nearby and ignited as well.

No one was hurt, and no one will face charges.

A hazmat crew responded to clean up the fuel spill.

Crews closed the highway at Exit 184. Department of Transportation officials hope to reopen the road by 7 a.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.