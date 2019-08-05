Tractor-trailer catches fire during crash; stretch of I-40 west closed in Forsyth County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer caught fire after crashing on Interstate 40 west in Forsyth County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 2:45 a.m., the tractor-trailer, hauling flammable but not hazardous material, ran off the highway, near Lewisville-Clemmons Road, and hit a guard rail.

The rail reportedly ruptured the gas tank, and the tractor-trailer ignited.

An unoccupied car, which was not involved in the wreck, was nearby and ignited as well.

No one was hurt, and no one will face charges.

A hazmat crew responded to clean up the fuel spill.

Crews closed the highway at Exit 184. Department of Transportation officials hope to reopen the road by 7 a.m.