Three events in the night sky stargazers won’t want to miss in August

Several exciting astronomical events will be on display all over the sky from mid to late August.

Here are the three best events and the best ways to see them, according to AccuWeather.

From Aug. 9-11, the moon will align with Jupiter and Saturn.

The show will kick off Friday when the moon can be seen sitting next to Jupiter. Photographers out there will have a solid opportunity to capture the moon and Jupiter so close up and in the same photo.

If you’re learning how to use a telescope, Sunday may be the best of the three nights. Saturn’s rings will be much easier to find since the moon will be just to the right of the planet.

From Aug. 12-13, the Perseid meteor shower will be at its peak.

Shooting stars will be streaking all over the sky, but you’ll see the most if you look in parts of the sky that are away from the full moon.

The meteor shower is one of the most anticipated events in astronomy every year.

It will hit its peak Monday, Aug. 12 and continue into the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Late into the month, Orion the Hunter, one of the most famous constellations, will return to the sky.

To see Orion, you’ll need to set your alarm clock and look to the east an hour or two before the sun comes up.