Teenager in critical condition after shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 7:26 p.m., officers responded to the 4400 block of South Main Street.

At the scene, police found the teen suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a medical facility in critical condition.

Investigators determined the young victim was in a verbal altercation with several teenagers when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Officers have not provided a name but have identified the victim as a boy between the ages of 13 and 18.

Police ask anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800