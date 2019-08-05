× Randleman teen charged after victim says he was cut by machete, chased through woods, deputies say

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A teen is charged with assault with a deadly weapon after a victim said he was cut with a machete and chased through the woods, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded to the Torch Drive area of Randleman after they got a call about an assault Sunday.

The caller claimed to have been chased through the woods by a person armed with a machete.

When deputies arrived, they say they saw a victim covered in blood and sitting in the driveway just a short distance from the woods.

Three large wounds were visible.

The victim told deputies he had been chased by two people and one of them cut him several times with a machete, the release says.

A second victim with visible cuts was also found at a different location, deputies say.

Both victims were taken to Moses Cone Hospital and are in stable condition.

Ellijah Stone Bailey, 19, of Randleman, was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He was given a $350,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance is set for Monday.

Investigators say they believe the incident is domestic in nature.

This investigation is ongoing.