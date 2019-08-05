× North Carolina ranks near bottom of list when it comes to U.S. health care, study says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is one of the lowest-ranked states in a new study ranking the best and worst states for health care, according to a Wallethub study.

The study, called 2019’s Best & Worst States for Health Care, looked at statistics such as disease rates for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., lowest average monthly insurance premium and number of insured adults and children

The study found that North Carolina ranked next to last with only Alaska ranking lower.

Minnesota, Massachusetts and Rhode Island took the top three posts.

The entire study can be read here.