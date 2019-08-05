NC off-duty deputy goes into well to save 11-year-old’s drowning puppy

SPRING HOPE, N.C. — A Nash County deputy is being called a hero for his quick and timely actions that saved the life of a family’s puppy, WTVD reports.

Trey Snow, an 11-year-old boy who lives in Spring Hope, wrote in a letter to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office that an off-duty deputy stopped his white Chevrolet truck when he saw Trey running down the street in his pajamas.

The boy was trying to track down his lost puppy, Riley, but when he arrived at the spot where Riley’s barks were coming from, he realized the worst. Riley had fallen through a rotted plank into a dark well.

Trey, his mother and his father could not reach Riley. She was too far down in the well–standing on her hind legs, jumping, clawing, doing anything she could to keep her head above the cold water.

That’s when the Nash County deputy came to the rescue. He jumped out of his truck and had Trey’s dad hold his feet and lower him into the well.

The Snow family rushed Riley to the veterinary hospital where she was treated for exhaustion, head trauma and infection, ultimately surviving, thanks to the help of Deputy B. Heath