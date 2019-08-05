× Man accidentally recycles shoe box containing over $23,000, gets all but $320 back

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — An Oregon man learned with horror that the shoebox he took out to the recycling Thursday was the one where he kept more than $23,000 in cash, according to the Press Democrat.

And, against the odds, he managed to get most of it back.

The man, from Ashland Oregon, tossed a shoebox into a recycling bin outside his home Thursday, but by the time he remembered what was inside, it was already too late.

The man placed a desperate call to Recology, the garbage service for more than a million homes and businesses all across the West Coast.

His recycling was bound for Samoa, California, more than 200 miles away.

Workers kept their eyes peeled as they sorted the recycling Thursday night and Friday morning.

“But then the box showed up and came down the sorting line and we were all excited to see it,” said Linda Wise, general manager of the Samoa Resource Recovery Center, according to the Press Democrat.

Somehow, $22,940, only about $320 short of the original total, survived the trip.

The man, needless to say, was thrilled to get his money back after making the five-hour drive Saturday.

“Everyone who was on the sorting line was beaming this morning,” Wise said, according to the paper. “And now this gentleman will get to have a great weekend.”