Local law enforcement teams up with Amazon to fight crime

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Those cameras you have on your doorbells can catch crimes in progress and hold clues that help police solve cases.

FOX8 learned some local law enforcement agencies are teaming up with Ring to get access to your video.

A spokesperson with the High Point Police Department tells FOX8 they’ve been doing this since May.

HPPD is just one of over 200 agencies across the country taking advantage of this new tool and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is expressing interest in it.

“In this technology world, everybody, or a lot of folks have home security systems,” said Captain Bowman with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Now police departments and sheriff’s offices are using that technology to solve crimes.

“It helps us identify the suspects and maybe their vehicles or whatever information we can get from the video,” Captain Bowman said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office recently watched a presentation on Amazon’s doorbell app.

“We immediately said we’re on board with it and started the process of a legal agreement,” Bowman said.

They can’t look through your camera system to see video.

Captain Bowman says you have to sign off on it.

“They can send it to this portal where we access it and determine if this is something we can use or not,” Bowman said.

Deputies don’t know who has the cameras but once there’s a crime in your neighborhood, Ring owners get an email asking if they want to share their footage.

“We can’t even compel them to release it,” Bowman said.

While the partnership is still in the legal stages, the FCSO hopes to begin using the service in the coming weeks.

“It just gives us more access to video which helps prove cases these days,” Bowman said.

If you don’t have a Ring doorbell, but want to know what’s happening in your neighborhood, you can download the free Neighbors App to get crime updates and video from nearby neighbors and law enforcement.