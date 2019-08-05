‘If it makes you think twice, it’s probably worth bringing up’: Greensboro police chief talks about preventing active shooter situations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Following two deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott said Monday that his officers review a plan yearly in case of an active shooter situation.

“It’s a continuous conversation, not only with my officers but with our sister agencies, with the sheriff’s office...with highway patrol because an incident like this would affect us all,” Chief Scott said.

Chief Scott said that leading up to large events in the city, they will also review plans for possible evacuation and response.

“We’ll do assessments of businesses: everything from burglaries to including training specific for what would you do in an active shooter,” Chief Scott said.

He explained that the department also has a team of officers investigating threats made on social media.

“We have particular software programs that allow us to monitor certain activities," Chief Scott said. "I can’t get into the specifics of those, but if we have events happening in town, we will look for those things in the social media site."

The department has hosted at least four community classrooms to teach the "Run, Hide, Fight" method in case of an active shooter situation.

Chief Scott said they need the community's help to prevent tragedy locally.

He said if citizens see threatening posts or notice someone stocking up on weapons, they should report what they know immediately.

“After the fact, you will hear stories of people who said I knew something was up, that person acted unusual and those are the ways we can prevent them,” Chief Scott said.