High Point teenager charged after 2 killed in head-on Davidson County crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers have identified two people killed in a head-on crash Sunday, and a High Point teenager is facing charges.

The crash happened around 6:30 pm. on Highway 109 near Lexington, according to Traffic Incident Management.

Bryan Dawson, 48, and Garhett Dawson, 17, both of Reading, Pennsylvania, were killed in the crash.

Two others, who were in the same car, were taken to the hospital. One of them was reportedly in critical condition, and the other's condition is unknown.

Paxton Workman, 19, of High Point, was driving the other vehicle and was not injured.

He is charged with driving left of center and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.