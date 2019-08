Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Tom Jarrell, Guilford County's chief district court judge, died Saturday night, according to his family.

Jarrell was 56 years old.

His death comes after 20 years as a district court judge. He began serving as the chief district court judge three years ago.

Before becoming a judge, Jarrell was an attorney in his hometown of High Point and an assistant to the district attorney.

Officials have not released the cause of death.