Greensboro teen speaks at JDRF event after visiting lawmakers in Washington DC

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Finding out your child has a lifelong disorder is devastating and often isolating.

The Piedmont Triad Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation wants families of kids diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes to know they have support.

On Saturday, the organization held a family rally at the Greensboro Children’s Museum.

“We are bringing them together so they build their community of support and learn about what we are doing to create a world without type one,” said Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh, the executive director of the Piedmont Triad Chapter of JDRF.

Will Gilbert spoke at the Dr. Seuss themed rally. The 16-year-old was diagnosed with Type 1 at just 15-months-old.

“It’s a struggle to live with,” Gilbert said.

Families learned about Gilbert’s recent trip to Washington.

“The senators and representatives were so understanding,” Gilbert said. “They were really the neatest people to talk to because I think we gave them a really good idea of what we have to go through and what we want and what we need.”

Gilbert was one of around 160 kids chosen to take part in the Children’s Congress last month, meeting senators and local representatives to talk about their experience with Type 1 and the need for funding.

“We really need that funding because we really need to find a cure,” Gilbert said.

Since the Children’s’ s Congress visit in Washington, four senators introduced an insulin price reduction act and the IRS agreed to allow health insurers to cover things like insulin before deductibles are met.