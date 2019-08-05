× Forsyth County woman to buy husband new chair with $200,000 lottery winnings

RALEIGH, N.C. — Ruby McCollum plans to buy her husband of 54 years a brand new leather chair with her $200,000 prize, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“The one he has is so worn out,” McCollum said. “My husband doesn’t agree with me. He says he’s happy with it the way it is. But now I’m going to get him a new one.”

McCollum’s good fortune happened when she bought a $500 Loaded scratch-off ticket at Carlton’s Hampton Road Grocery in Clemmons.

She couldn’t believe it when she saw the matching numbers.

“I always wondered what it would feel like to win,” McCollum said. “Now I know. It feels wonderful!”

She claimed her prize Monday an walked away with $141,501 after state and federal tax withholdings were accounted for.

The $5 ticket launched in May with five top prizes of $200,000.

Two top prizes remain.