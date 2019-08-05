× Former Thomasville teacher accused of sexually assaulting student repeatedly over 4 years

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A former private school teacher was charged with sexually assaulting a student repeatedly over the course of about four years, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joe Frank Potts, 68, of Lebanon, Oklahoma, worked as a teacher at a private school in Thomasville and also worked for the student’s family as a tutor.

The man accused Potts of sexually assaulting him regularly when he was a student for about four years from the late 1990s to the early 2000s.

Deputies say they have found evidence substantiating the allegations.

Potts was charged with statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child.

Detectives traveled to Marshall County, Oklahoma, where they found Potts on Saturday with the help of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Potts is being held in the Marshall County Detention Center ahead of a Monday extradition hearing.

The sheriff’s office reports Potts may face more charges involving the same victim.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff’s Office also wants to remind its citizens that it is never too late to report childhood abuse and North Carolina does not have a statute of limitations on felony sex offenses.