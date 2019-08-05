Clemmons residents divided over recent growth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEMMONS, N.C. -- How much growth and development is too much?

FOX8 spoke with people in Clemmons and learned the village has drastically changed in the past few years.

Some people think it's great and makes living there so much easier.

Others say the traffic and the lack of good infrastructure is getting to be too much.

"I've seen the congestion on the main arteries increasing," said Jesse Gellrich, a Clemmons resident.

Traffic, new stores, new restaurants and housing communities are popping up all over Clemmons.

"I think it's becoming too excessive," Gellrich said.

The biggest worry for people like Gellrich: the roads.

"If you look at it now, like Highway 158 or Lewisville-Clemmons Road, they are not built for the density that's already being built," Gellrich said. "The planning needs to be more judicious and not just taking advantage of raw land."

Clemmons Mayor John Wait says this is something that village leaders have already looked into.

"As these businesses and developments come in, we need to be able to accommodate them and make sure traffic flows the way it should," Mayor Wait said.

In the village's new comprehensive plan, a map is strategically coded to make sure the area remains authentic to what it's always been.

"Our job is to make sure our community functions the best way that it possibly can," Mayor Wait said.

40% of the area will remain residential neighborhoods. Less than 1% is zoned for future large-scale retail development.

"I think the reason we've been growing is people like the community and rightfully so," Mayor Wait said. "I've lived in plenty of places in North Carolina and it's my favorite place I've ever lived."

Construction is starting on an access road parallel to Lewisville-Clemmons Road in order to help with traffic.

A sidewalk project is also underway to make everything more accessible and to keep people safe.