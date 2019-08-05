Barber aims to set world record for most free haircuts for kids

**Embargo: New Orleans, LA** One local barber is doing his part to help parents out this back-to-school season.

New Orleans — For parents back-to-school can get pretty expensive with school supplies, uniforms, and haircuts, WGNO.

Fatt Da Barber from House of Fades Barber Shop is giving back by giving haircuts to kids for free.

Fatt Da Barber says he’s going for a Guinness World Record on most free back-to-school cuts.

This is the 4th year Fatt Da Barber has done this.

In the past, he’s also given free shoes to kids for back-to-school.

