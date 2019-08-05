Advisors warn social security is not enough for retirees to live on, Burger King to roll out Impossible burgers and more

In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses social security which advisors are warning is not enough to live on, Burger King which plans to roll out plant-based Impossible burgers and one Sonic shake which topped the list of least healthy fast food meals.
