5-year-old drowns at Florida water park

Daytona, Fla. -- A five-year-old boy drowned at a water park in Daytona, Florida over the weekend, WESH reports.

Lifeguards at Daytona Lagoon noticed the boy floating in the wave pool and he was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

Witnesses say it all happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

"There was so many people standing around, I barely seen him laying on the ground, but he was just a little feller. No floaties, no nothing," said Nancy Lewis, a visitor to the park.

Officials with the park say lifeguards, as well as a guest who just happened to be an off-duty doctor, tried their best to save the boy.

"They did conduct CPR on the child as well as they hooked up an AED to the child. And 911 was called immediately by ourselves as well as others and we continued CPR until the paramedics arrived on scene," said Tyler Currie, general manager at Daytona Lagoon.

Officials say the boy was taken to the hospital but died soon after.

"Our hearts go out to the family of the child and all of our employees really do care and it's going to be rough," Currie said. "And all of our hearts are very heavy from this situation."