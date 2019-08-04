Woman spots snake in gas pump screen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARDNER, Kan. -- A woman's pit stop at a Kansas gas station left her feeling creeped out after a snake slithered its way across the gas pump's video screen, KCTV reports.

the mini-mart is a convenient place to stop for Holly Malkames.

this week her Mazda was running low and when she pulled up to the pump, she noticed something on the touch screen of number six.

At first, it looked like a piece of rubber coming off the screen, but then it started moving.

"Some of the stations will have those entertainment videos on there. I thought maybe it was one of those, kind of a trick," Malkames said.

When she saw the head, she knew there was a snake inside the screen.

"So when it says do you want a car wash, and I'm like...didn't want to push the button," Malkames said.

She decided to take a video because she didn't think anyone would believe her.

"I was so afraid that the snake was going to be coming back down out that side of the pump," Malkames said.

One of the gas station clerks safely removed the snake from the screen.

She's glad the serpent is out of there, and she says it won't keep her from coming back.

"I choose a different pump," Malkames said.