× U.S. soldier says he helped save children during El Paso mass shooting

MACON, Ga. — A U.S. soldier who was in the mall next to the Walmart where an active shooter killed multiple people says he helped save several children when the gunfire started, 13WMAZ reports.

Glendon Oakley is stationed at El Paso and was shopping at the Cielo Vista Mall when a random kid ran in, saying an active shooter was at the Walmart.

Oakley says he didn’t believe the kid at first but changed his mind when he heard two gun shots.

“I just did what I was trained to do,” Oakley said.

He then says he ran out of the mall and saved multiple children on his way out.

“We run towards Dillard’s, and it’s like a play pin over there. I see a whole bunch of kids like without their parents running around screaming and crying, so I grab as many as possible,” Oakley said. “I try to get a couple of other people too…but parents are so worried about themselves, they’re gone. I’m thinking if I had a child what would I want somebody else to do.”