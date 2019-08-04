Two dead after head on Davidson County crash, two taken to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Two people died in a head on collision Sunday and two others were taken to the hospital, according to a State Highway Patrol trooper on the scene.

One of the people taken to the hospital is in critical condition and the other's injuries are unknown at this time.

The two people who died were in the same car, which had four people in it altogether, the trooper said.

One person was in the other car and was not injured.

The crash happened around 6:30 pm., according to Traffic Incident Management.

Old Highway 109 near Lexington was closed in both directions because of the crash.