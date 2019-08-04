× “There’s no reasonable explanation at all”: Mount Airy vehicles hit by vandalism spree

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Residents living in the area of Granite Road in Mount Airy woke up on Friday to find about 15 vehicles damaged by vandals.

The estimate for the damage is $3,300, according to police.

Multiple vehicles had their tires slashed and bicycles had their tires and seats slashed as well.

The slashings happened sometime between 9 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, a report says.

No motive for the rash of vandalism has been established at this time.

“There’s no reasonable explanation at all,” Police Chief Dale Watson said. “All it does is bring a financial hardship to these individuals.”

Suspect information has not been released and authorities are still investigating.