Suspect who stole ambulance in NC identified

GASTONIA, N.C. — In Gastonia, Friday evening an ambulance was stolen from CaroMont Regional Medical Center, WCNC reports.

The ambulance, which belonged to the Dallas Rescue squad, was outside of the hospital and the crew was in the emergency room with a patient when Joshua Kyle Poindexter drove it away, officials said.

Police recovered the ambulance with no injuries or damage after a pursuit.

Poindexter is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, and reckless driving.