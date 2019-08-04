Service dogs are headed to El Paso to comfort victims and authorities

Posted 8:26 pm, August 4, 2019, by , Updated at 08:19PM, August 4, 2019

A San Antonio hospital is deploying some of its finest healthcare providers to help in the aftermath of Saturday's mass shooting in El Paso, KSAT reports.

Methodist Healthcare system is sending three service dogs and their handlers to comfort first responders, patients and their families.

The dogs -- Chanel, Lady and Rudy -- will visit first responder stations and all the hospitals in El Paso over several days.

Their handler says the animals are specially trained for people experiencing grief, stress and trauma.

"You will actually see them head straight for a person that that's displaying the most distress. It's pretty amazing to watch...and it also just lightens you know family members and the patient, first responders, everybody's spirits generally," said Lee Stanphill, EMS relations manager and facility dog handler.

