Florida paramedic says McDonald's employee told him his 'kind' wasn't served there

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — A paramedic in Florida says a Mcdonald’s employee told him his “kind” wasn’t served there, WTSP reports.

The employee is now “no longer with the organization,” according to a statement McDonald’s gave.

The employee told the paramedic that they ““don’t accept officers in here” when he wore his uniform into the McDonald’s to use the bathroom.

After the man said he wasn’t an officer, the employee replied that anyone with a badge doesn’t get served.

The man says his partner was also denied service.

McDonald’s gave the following statement:

“We are aware of this unfortunate incident that took place at one of our restaurants. We, like you, were upset and disappointed and took immediate action. What occurred does not reflect the values of our brand or our franchise, or the love and admiration we have demonstrated consistently for our friends in law enforcement and first responders. We have reached out to offer our apology.”– The Casper Organization.