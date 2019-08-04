Connor Betts identified as suspected Dayton shooter, authorities say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The gunman in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio has been identified as 24-year old Connor Stephen Betts, according to local and federal law enforcement sources, ABC News reports.

FBI and local law enforcement are searching the shooter's family home in Bellbrook, Ohio.

Local media reports that investigators removed boxes of evidence and have secured the area.

Nine people were killed and over 25 injured in a popular nightclub district of downtown.

Officers killed Betts after he fired for less than a minute from a ".223 high-capacity" gun.

He was wearing body armor and had additional magazines with him.

the .223 caliber is used in rifles like the AR-15 assault rifle used in previous mass shootings.

Brad Howard, a friend of Betts for 20 years, said he was quiet and kept to himself.

"He was a really nice kid," Howard said.