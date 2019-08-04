× Third person bitten by shark at Florida beach after 2 people were bitten minutes apart

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say a third person was bitten by a shark in New Smyrna Beach Sunday after two people were bitten Saturday, WFTV reports.

A 68-year-old man from Nashville had his right foot bitten just before 3 p.m. Sunday, Capt. Mike Berard said.

The man said the shark bit him when he was standing in knee-deep water.

He refused to be taken to a hospital after sustaining minor lacerations from the bite that were bandaged by officials, Berard said.

A shark also bit a 23-year-old woman on the left hand and wrist, causing her to get stitches Saturday, authorities said.

Shortly after the first bite, a 21-year-old man was bitten on his right foot.

Neither bite was life-threatening.

It is unknown what type of shark or sharks bit the two people.

There have been 17 suspected bites by sharks that involved humans in Florida in 2019, according to the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack file.