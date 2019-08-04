× 5-year-old South Carolina girl’s leg run over by lawnmower, amputated

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A 5-year-old girl was accidentally run over by a riding lawn mower Friday and had to have her leg amputated, according to emergency officials, WCSC reports.

Her left was amputated below the knee and her right leg was also injured, emergency officials said.

The child was transferred to a hospital in Charleston where her leg was amputated, Colleton County deputies say.

Colleton County Fire and Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said the 5-year-old is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.