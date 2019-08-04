× 2 people at Florida beach bitten minutes apart by sharks

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Two people were bitten minutes apart by sharks Saturday at New Smyrna Beach in Florida, authorities said, the Associated Press reports.

A shark bit 23-year-old woman on the left hand and wrist, causing her to get stitches, authorities said.

Shortly after the first bite, a 21-year-old man was bitten on his right foot.

Neither bite was life-threatening.

It is unknown what type of shark or sharks bit the two people.

There have been 17 suspected bites by sharks that involved humans in Florida in 2019, according to the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack file.