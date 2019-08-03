× Texas police responding to active shooter at Walmart; multiple people shot or injured

EL PASO, TEXAS — Police in El Paso, Texas, are responding Saturday to an active shooter in the area of the Cielo Vista Mall, the agency tweeted.

Police also tweeted that they have received reports of multiple shooters.

Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

KTSM tweeted that 18 people were shot or injured at the Cielo Vista Walmart. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

BREAKING: Our crew can confirm 18 people were shot or injured at the Walmart at Cielo Vista. We are working to get on air as we speak. https://t.co/wfXkVyoLs8 — KTSM 9 News (@KTSMtv) August 3, 2019

“Scene is still active,” police wrote, adding, “avoid the area” around Hawkins and Gateway East boulevards.

At least three businesses in the area are on lockdown.

Three Walmart employees took refuge at a Landry’s Seafood House, restaurant manager Oscar Collazo told CNN. The women appeared “shook up” but not injured.

Landry’s had already gone on lockdown, he said but opened its doors when the employees ran there.

“We never thought it would be so close to us this time,” Collazo said. “You see on the news all the time, but you don’t think it could happen here until it does.”

The nearby Hooters and Red Lobster are also on lockdown. Employees at those restaurants told CNN they are safe and see a lot of police, helicopters and people running around outside.

Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019