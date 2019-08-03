Spraggs Wags pet care in Greensboro flooded

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Spraggs Wags, a pet boarding and daycare facility, was closed Thursday and Friday due to this week's flooding.

The facility is owned and operated out of Greensboro and they seek to care for your pets just as well as you treat them at home.

Along with boarding and daycare services, Spraggs Wags offers grooming, training and house sitting.

The Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club also dealt with the flooding this week when holes 7 and 8 were underwater.

Flash Flooding caused damage all over Greensboro this week, affecting homeowners and drivers.

